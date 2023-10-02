UAE

UAE: Police arrest murder suspect in less than 36 hours

Accused was an illegal resident, having overstayed his visa; police coordinated with their counterparts in Dubai to arrest him

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 6:28 PM

Last updated: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 10:57 PM

The Sharjah Police have arrested a murder suspect in less than 36 hours after the crime was reported. The police said a worker was found dead in an industrial area. First responders found the deceased had been stabbed to death.

During the course of investigations, the police identified the suspect in less than 12 hours. The accused was an illegal resident, having overstayed his visa. The police coordinated with their counterparts in Dubai to arrest him.

