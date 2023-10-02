UAE: Police arrest murder suspect in less than 36 hours

Noorhan Jameel Abed was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment
The Sharjah Police have arrested a murder suspect in less than 36 hours after the crime was reported. The police said a worker was found dead in an industrial area. First responders found the deceased had been stabbed to death.
During the course of investigations, the police identified the suspect in less than 12 hours. The accused was an illegal resident, having overstayed his visa. The police coordinated with their counterparts in Dubai to arrest him.
