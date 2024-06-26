UAE: Man arrested for selling fake car oil of popular brands in Ajman

Photo: Supplied

During a raid, Ajman Police arrested an Asian national suspected of selling and storing duplicate lubricants bearing names of globally renowned brands registered in the emirate.

Detailing the investigation, Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al-Naeimi, Director of the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said that authorities acted after receiving a tip-off at the Al Hamidiyah Police Station.

The information indicated the presence of a warehouse in the new industrial zone that was engaged in the production, packaging, storage, and distribution of counterfeit oil products.

An investigative team was formed, and following all legal procedures, a raid was conducted on the site. During the search operation, large quantities of counterfeit oils were seized. Further investigation revealed that the person involved was also implicated in another case reported to the Comprehensive City Police Station within Ajman Emirate.

After the warehouse raid, police searched the suspect's residence. They found significant quantities of duplicate car oils in his possession, which were then seized. During questioning, he confessed to packaging car oil and lubricants under his company's label and planned to sell the products under the name of well-known companies.