UAE: Legal measures taken against woman, son after video goes viral

The video contained false information regarding a ruling by the Abu Dhabi Courts

Web Desk
Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:33 PM

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has taken legal measures against a mother and her son after a video clip went viral on social media.

The video contained false information regarding an eviction that came from a judicial ruling issued by the Abu Dhabi courts.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi explained that the video circulated said the son claims that his mother was forced to leave the house by his father’s siblings, while investigations showed that there was a lawsuit filed by the heirs (the man and his siblings), requesting the eviction of the property, and the court ruled to vacate the property and hand it over to the plaintiffs. Free of concerns, the ruling was upheld before the Court of Appeal.

The authority added that there was a personal status case in which a ruling was issued, obligating the father to support his son with the amount of Dh2,500 per month, and to impose a nursery housing rent of Dh30,000 annually, starting from the date the defendant left the nursery residence.

The Public Prosecution called on residents to ensure the accuracy and credibility before sharing the video on social media sites.

