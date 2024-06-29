UAE: Hundreds arrested in all-night operation as international cybercrime syndicates dismantled

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Major cybercrime syndicates were dismantled in an all-night operation across the UAE, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of cybercriminals and the rescue of numerous individuals.

The operation follows an investigation by Khaleej Times, uncovering the racket.

One of the largest operations took place in Ajman on Wednesday, where special forces raided the city's Grand Mall and several residential towers used for cybercrimes. The all-night operation extended into the early morning hours, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of suspects. Investigations into their roles are ongoing, and those involved will be referred to the public prosecutor.

A similar crackdown was conducted across locations in Dubai recently, with the largest raid at Rahaba Residences in Dubailand.

The cyber syndicates entrapped thousands of individuals, including many South Asians and Africans.

Modus operandi

The Khaleej Times investigation revealed a strict hierarchy within the scam centres, with telesales agents at the bottom and "killers"—expert hackers—at the top.

A telesales agent told Khaleej Times they were referred to by their handlers as "opening batsmen."

"We’re the ones who would make the first call, initiate conversation, and assign people simple tasks like posting Google reviews and liking YouTube videos," she explained. "Our handlers monitored our calls to ensure we followed the script that appeared on our computer screen."