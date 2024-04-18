UAE: Don't fall prey to social media scams, police warn public

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 6:59 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) have warned residents of fraudulent calls and links to counterfeit websites circulating on social media, exploiting events, activities, and occasions to lure the public with fake services, offers, and benefits.

The police pointed out the renewed methods of scammers, who try to deceive victims to obtain information related to their bank accounts through misleading means. Using the account information, they manage to withdraw money from the victims' accounts.

In a social media post, the police urged residents to avoid clicking on suspicious links and not to share confidential information with anyone, whether it's account information, card details, online banking passwords, personal identification numbers for ATMs, or security code (CVV) or passwords, emphasising that bank employees will never ask for such information.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In case of fraud, the public is advised to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls received from unknown individuals asking to update their banking information, by contacting the security service at 8002626 or by sending a text message to 2828, supporting the police efforts to confront these fraudulent methods and protect the community from their risks.

The police also called for activating protection programmes to ensure the efficiency of getting rid of harmful websites containing electronic codes targeting their savings, and not to succumb to false temptations.

ALSO READ: