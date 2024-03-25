UAE: 45 beggars arrested during first week of Ramadan in Ajman

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:14 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:17 AM

Police in Ajman arrested 45 beggars during the first week of Ramadan as part of their annual campaign to tackle begging in the emirate.

This year's campaign involved collaboration with citizens, residents and different institutions in the country to limit beggars.

To achieve successful results in this year's campaign, the authority has increased security presence by forming a search team to monitor and follow beggars, while tightening surveillance in locations most visited by beggars, such as commercial markets, residential neighbourhoods, mosques and banks.

Ajman facilitates many charitable associations that help the poor, needy, sick and anyone who requires funds. If proven that the individual actually needs it, the police encourages them not to beg in order to avoid punishments and penalties.

Additionally, there are resources in place which needy people can use during such situations. This includes a numbers of institutions, associations and charitable bodies that have been put up to guide donors to donate in an organised ways, in addition to a telephone number allocated to contact the police to report beggars - 067034309.

