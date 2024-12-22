Dubai: 3 men to stand trial for murder, nabbed after fleeing country

Three Pakistani men were sentenced to one month in prison, followed by deportation, after fleeing the UAE to evade prosecution in a murder case in Dubai’s Umm Al Ramool area. The first court hearing for the murder charges is set to begin on January 8, 2025.

According to court records, the defendants were involved in a murder that took place on March 26, 2024, under the jurisdiction of Al Rashidiya Police Station. Just one day after the alleged crime, the men illegally left the UAE by bypassing official checkpoints. They hid in a truck driven by a fellow national, crossing into Oman without detection.

However, Omani authorities later identified their illegal entry into the country and linked them to the Dubai murder case. They were then arrested and handed over to Dubai Police on April 8, 2024.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants, aged between 25 and 35, under Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021, concerning the illegal exit and entry of foreigners, in addition to their alleged involvement in the murder.

Investigations revealed that the defendants admitted to illegally exiting the country by bypassing official checkpoints.

During court proceedings, which were conducted remotely via video link, the men admitted to the charge against them. While they have been given a prison sentence to be followed by deportation, the murder case is ongoing, with the upcoming hearing set to address their alleged involvement.