UAE: 11kg drugs seized, 2 smugglers arrested by Ras Al Khaimah authorities

This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
The Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department intercepted two attempts to smuggle nearly 11kg of drugs over the past week.
The drugs were found hidden in the bags of two passengers upon their arrival to the country at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
Customs officers were suspicious of the two passengers and relied on their security instincts, training, and quick thinking to pay attention to the fine details.
The two were suspected of carrying drugs and their luggage was thoroughly searched. It later turned out that the contraband was hidden in a professional manner.
The seized items and the two persons were handed over to concerned authorities to complete relevant security procedures.
