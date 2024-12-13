Sharjah: 27-year-old man stabbed to death over dispute with 2 brothers

Sharjah Police is investigating a stabbing incident that claimed the life of a 27-year-old Emirati man in Al Siyouh on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Sharjah Police operations room received a report at 12.40am on Thursday regarding the stabbing.

Police patrols, the crime scene investigation team, and National Ambulance services were dispatched immediately to the location where they found the victim suffering from three stab wounds to his leg.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died due to the severity of his injuries.

The stabber fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Within 12 hours, Sharjah Police’s Criminal Investigation Department identified and apprehended two suspects linked to the incident. Initial investigations revealed that there was a dispute between the victim and two others – who are in their 30s.

When the altercation escalated, one of the two – who are brothers – stabbed the victim in the leg with a sharp object.

During questioning, the assailant confessed to the crime.

Legal proceedings are ongoing, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation. Sharjah Police urged community members to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid resorting to violence. The authority emphasised the importance of adhering to legal channels to settle conflicts and called on residents to report any disputes or suspicious behaviour to help maintain security and stability in society.