Dubai: Woman caught with 4.25kg marijuana hidden inside car engine filter

Dubai Customs officers intercepted a female African traveller attempting to smuggle 4.25kg of marijuana through Dubai Airports. The illicit substance was ingeniously concealed within compartments of a car engine air filter.

The customs inspectors became suspicious of the content and meticulously inspected the traveller's luggage. During the search, officers discovered hidden compartments, prompting a thorough examination that revealed the illicit substance.

Subsequently, the traveller, along with the confiscated materials, was handed over to the Dubai Police General Directorate for Narcotics Control to take necessary legal actions.

Khaled Ahmed, Acting Director of the Passenger Operations Department, emphasised that safeguarding the community against harmful and prohibited substances remains a top priority for Dubai Customs.

Ahmed stated, "During a routine shift, a Dubai Customs officer noticed suspicious luggage from a flight arriving from an African country. The officer alerted customs officials at the inspection point near the departure gate, who intercepted the bag's owner, leading to a manual inspection of the luggage and seizure of the narcotics."

