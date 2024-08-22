Dubai: US influencer jailed for police assault, officials say

Joseph (left) and Joshua. Photo: Joseph Lopez/Instagram

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 6:59 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:26 PM

An American social media influencer and his brother have been jailed for three months for assaulting police while intoxicated on a night out in Dubai, officials told AFP on Thursday.

Joseph Lopez, an airforce veteran and Mister USA contender, and his brother Joshua were arrested for "assaulting Dubai Police officers, resisting arrest and damaging public property", the official Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

They were fined $1,428 (Dh5,244) and sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation for injuring police and damaging a police vehicle while trying to flee, according to the statement sent to AFP.

UAE authorities did not give details of the arrest.

Joseph Lopez, 24, has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and holds the title of Mister Louisiana.