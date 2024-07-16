Dubai resident injured in 'incident' at Al Ghurair Centre

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 4:53 PM

An Indian resident was injured in an “incident” at Al Ghurair Centre on Thursday, in Dubai's Deira area. Although the nature of the incident is not clear, it is understood that the man sustained some injuries.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, a spokesperson for Al Ghurair Centre confirmed the incident and said they were “cooperating” with investigators.

“We are aware that there was an incident at Al Ghurair Centre on July 11, 2024, resulting in minor injuries to a customer,” read the statement. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they investigate the incident. At Al Ghurair, the well-being, privacy, and safety of our customers is our highest priority.”

Khaleej Times reached out to Dubai Police but received no response until the time of publishing of this article.