UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Police help arrest key suspect in Dh160-million tax fraud

The global operation code-named ‘Operation Pitstop’ involved law enforcement agencies from 15 countries

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 5:33 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 5:37 PM

A key suspect in a €40 million (Dh160 million) tax fraud was arrested with the help of Dubai Police.

The suspect is a key figure in an organised crime syndicate involved in an extensive tax fraud scheme. The fraud was conducted through companies based in Spain, Romania, and Estonia but operated from Italy.

The coordinated global operation code-named ‘Operation Pitstop’ involved law enforcement agencies from 15 countries. The operation led to the apprehension of several internationally wanted individuals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE