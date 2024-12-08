Dubai: Married couple jailed for life, fined Dh500,000 each for drug smuggling

A married couple has been sentenced to life in prison and fined Dh500,000 each for attempting to smuggle 4.2kg of marijuana into the UAE.

The couple, a 27-year-old Gambian woman and a 35-year-old Nigerian man, were arrested at Dubai International Airport on January 2, 2024, following a routine customs inspection.

The incident began when customs officers noticed an unusual density in the luggage of the woman. Upon closer inspection, authorities discovered 4,290.86 grams of marijuana hidden inside several vehicle filters. The suspect was then immediately detained for questioning.

Further investigation revealed that the marijuana was intended for the Nigerian man, who was arrested in Dubai's Naif area while trying to collect the package from a cargo service.

During the trial, the court examined evidence including forensic reports, digital communication linking the Nigerian suspect to the shipment, and witness testimonies from customs officials.

Initially, the suspects denied knowledge of the drugs. However, despite their claims of ignorance about the contents of the shipment, the court dismissed their defence. The court found their argument implausible, particularly as both individuals were found to have been using cocaine, which invalidated their argument of unawareness or lack of consent.

The court also noted that the couple had knowledge of previous drug shipments in August and November of the previous year, further linking them to the crime. Additionally, digital communications were presented as evidence, which the court said confirmed their intent to smuggle drugs.

On November 28 of this year, the Dubai Criminal Court convicted both individuals on drug smuggling charges, sentencing them to life imprisonment followed by deportation.