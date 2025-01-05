Dubai: Man sentenced to 3 months in jail, deportation after assault leaves wife disabled

A man in Dubai has been sentenced to three months in prison, followed by deportation, for assaulting his wife during an argument. The attack left her with a fractured arm and a three per cent permanent disability.

The incident occurred on July 1, 2023, as the couple, both of Asian nationality, were driving along Sheikh Zayed Road. Court records revealed that an argument escalated inside the car, prompting the husband to grab his wife’s left arm, twist it, and forcefully pushed it behind her. The attack caused a fracture in her fourth metacarpal bone.

After the assault, the woman managed to leave the vehicle to seek medical treatment at Rashid Hospital. She underwent surgery, which involved inserting a metal plate and screws to repair the injury. However, despite the procedure, the injury resulted in a permanent disability, assessed at three per cent.

The victim reported the incident to Bur Dubai Police on July 5, 2023, detailing how her husband assaulted her. She recounted how he became enraged during their argument, grabbed her arm, twisted it, and forcefully pushed it behind her.

Forensic examinations conducted in October and November supported her claims, confirming that her injuries were consistent with the assault she described.

During police questioning, the husband admitted to the assault, acknowledging that his actions caused the permanent injury. However, he denied the charges when appearing in court via video conferencing.

His lawyer challenged the confession, arguing that his confession was unreliable due to language barriers and the absence of a translator during initial questioning. The lawyer also raised concerns about discrepancies between verbal and forensic evidence.

The Dubai Criminal Court dismissed these arguments, affirming the credibility of the evidence presented. Judges ruled that the husband's actions constituted a permanent disability under Article 389 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Punishments. However, the court exercised leniency under a related provision, sentencing him to three months in prison followed by deportation. The defendant has appealed the verdict, and the first hearing in the Court of Appeal is set for January 13, 2025.