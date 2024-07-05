Dubai: Man fined Dh30,000, banned from banking services after drug use

These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences
An Emirati man found guilty of drug use was slapped with a Dh30,000 fine and banned from transferring or depositing money to others or through others for a period of two years.
The 23-year-old man was fined by the Dubai Criminal Court for his involvement in illegal activities related to drug use and money transfers.
Judges clarified that the accused can use bank services only with the permission of the Central Bank of the UAE, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.
On January 16, 2024, Al Barsha Police Station found that the accused had consumed two psychoactive substances — methamphetamine and amphetamine — for the second time without a legal prescription, as confirmed by official records.
Prosecutors also said he paid for the drugs by transferring money to a bank account belonging to another person.
According to case details, the accused had been under periodic drug testing since July 14, 2023, following his release from prison. He had signed an agreement to undergo regular and surprise drug tests and to provide urine samples.
On February 16, 2024, he provided a urine sample during a scheduled visit, which later tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, as indicated in a forensic report.
During the public prosecution’s investigation, the accused confessed to purchasing crystal meth for Dh150 and depositing this amount into the bank account of a Pakistani national through an ATM at Dubai Islamic Bank. The drugs were then delivered to him via a specified location in Dubai.
In court, the accused appeared via video call from detention and admitted to the charges. The court, after reviewing the evidence and testimonies, found him guilty.
Judges said that if the fine is not paid, the accused will face imprisonment for one day for every Dh100 unpaid, starting from April 23, 2024.
