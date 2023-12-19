Dubai busts international criminal ring involved in illegal immigration

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) on Tuesday announced that it has arrested an international criminal group comprising individuals from various nationalities engaged in illegal immigration operations to certain European countries.

The GDRFA said the arrest was the outcome of meticulous surveillance of the criminals involved. The members of the criminal ring were identified with the help of a tracking system designed to gather information on illegal activities, the results of investigations, previous findings and a comprehensive database detailing the network and its members.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said that the GDRFA places the highest priority on ensuring security and safety.

“The GDRFA is committed to enhancing its readiness to navigate emerging challenges by deploying advanced digital systems, improving the efficiency of personnel and fostering close collaboration with federal entities. It is also dedicated to strengthening cooperation with international security authorities to effectively address and mitigate potential risks associated with such crimes.”

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. Photo: Supplied

Lt. Gen Al Marri emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle cross-border crimes for enhancing national and global security.

The official in charge of the operation highlighted GDRFA's prompt response following a thorough review of systems and compilation of data. The successful dismantling of the network and arrest of its members demonstrate the department's commitment and meticulous strategy, and its coordinated efforts with strategic partners. The official reiterated GDRFA's focus on addressing security challenges by consistently enhancing both human and technical resources.

The official also stressed that ongoing field surveillance and monitoring were key to identifying the person orchestrating the criminal network’s logistical operations. From the moment the group members arrived at the hotel to their departure, they were closely monitored. Their movements at the airport were also closely tracked. The surveillance conducted from the operations room revealed their involvement in suspicious activities associated with an illegal immigration operation, resulting in their apprehension and subsequent legal proceedings.

The gang member coordinating logistics was under surveillance while in the country. Intelligence gathered by GDRFA sources revealed his involvement in facilitating an illegal immigration scheme through one of the nation's airports. The Ministry of Interior, represented by the airport police, was then notified and a joint team was formed to facilitate the exchange of security information. The collaborative effort resulted in the swift arrest of all gang members involved, who were then referred to the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi.

