E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 9 arrested for selling unlicensed gas cylinders; 343 tanks seized

These cylinders were being distributed and stored in an unsafe manner and not compliant with safety regulations

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 2:52 PM

Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 3:04 PM

Nine people have been arrested by Dubai Police for selling unlicensed gas cylinders, posing a serious threat to public safety. The authority also seized 343 unlicensed cylinders.

These cylinders were being distributed and stored in an unsafe manner and not compliant with safety regulations, making them susceptible to ignition or explosion and potentially causing severe damage.


Brig Harib Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, stated that the arrests are part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal street vendors who violate safety laws and regulations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"These actions are taken to protect the community from behaviours or phenomena that could cause harm, to achieve the highest levels of public safety, and to ensure the continued security and well-being of Dubai's residents," he said.

He added that the authority seized two vehicles which were being used by the accused who were selling unlicensed gas cylinders.

Al Shamsi also said that these cylinders require specific standards and conditions for transportation, storage, and usage, as they are flammable. He urged the community to purchase cylinders only from licensed and approved vendors.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE