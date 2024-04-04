Abu Dhabi Police arrest employee for stealing Dh600,000 from company

There have been talks that the mall, which stretches for 1.9km along the waterfront of Dubai Islands, could soon be shut down or be relocated
Abu Dhabi Police has arrested an Asian man for breaching trust through bribery and embezzling Dh600,000 from a company in Abu Dhabi.
As per the details of the incident, the Al Khalidiya Police Centre in Abu Dhabi received a report from the affected business establishment, which alerted authorities to the theft by one of its employees.
The criminal investigation teams of the Al Khalidiya Police Centre immediately started their investigation and gathered information, leading to the arrest of the suspect in record time. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused's condition is being monitored pending further legal proceedings by the Prosecutor's Office.
The company thanked the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police for their prompt response to the report and expressed their satisfaction with arresting the accused.
Abu Dhabi Police has emphasised the importance of business owners implementing comprehensive precautions and preventative measures against such crimes, including strengthening security measures against potential perpetrators and suspects.
The authority reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring maximum security, public safety, and property preservation in line with their strategy to maintain and enhance overall security and crime prevention efforts.
