US condemns murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan, calls it an 'assault on UAE'

The US condemned the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE after his body was discovered on Sunday by authorities. The expat had been reported missing since Thursday.

The UAE arrested three suspects from Uzbekistan later on Sunday and revealed their identities on Monday afternoon along with their photos.

The spokesperson of the US's National Security Council, Sean Savett, in a statement, expressed condolences to Rabbi Kogan's family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the Jewish community, and all those mourning his death.

The US described the killing as a "crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence", emphasising that it was an attack on the UAE's stance against violent extremism.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE, and our prayers are with his family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the broader Jewish community, and all who are mourning his loss. This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence. It was an assault as well on UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board," read the statement.

The statement further added that the US government is working with Israeli and UAE authorities and has extended assistance where needed.

"The United States is working in close coordination with Israeli and UAE authorities, and we have offered all appropriate forms of support. We commend the rapid efforts of UAE authorities, who now have suspects in custody. Those who carried out this crime, and anyone supporting them, must be held fully accountable," it added.

Kogan, an outreach rabbi with the Chabad movement, worked in Abu Dhabi. In addition to his outreach, the 28-year-old Kogan also ran a kosher grocery store. He is survived by his wife, who is a US national.