Coming soon to UAE: 3 cameras, collision alert; world's first 5G e-bike launched

Wed 28 Feb 2024

The world’s first 5G eBike has been launched which allows riders to have video chat with family and friends and also alerts them about oncoming vehicles to avoid collision.

The fully electric bike can reach up to 45km per hour. However, the speed limit can be capped according to the rules and regulations of cities and countries.

Its AI avoidance detection system, which is based on Android, leverages a sensor with a 140-degree field of view placed on the rear of the bike. The sensor provides continuous surveillance of the rider's environment, delivering instant audible and visual alerts to enhance awareness and safety.

The 5G e-Bike is equipped with a front-facing 64MP camera for capturing and livestreaming every adventure, an 8MP camera on the front display perfect for video calls, and a 2MP rear camera for enhanced rider safety, collision avoidance and object detection.

Moreover, the bike’s 7-inch all-weather touchscreen display showcases the rider's battery status, speed, distance, maps, tracking, and various other functionalities so users can safely remain focused on the path ahead.

Interestingly, the bike also acts as a hotspot to extend connectivity anywhere; at a picnic, on the trail, and even at home at a backyard barbeque. Riders can livestream their rides and share trail experiences.

In addition, bike-to-bike communication allows riders to easily access real-time maps, track functionality and enable riders to navigate their surroundings with precision.

Its battery, which can be fully charged in a couple of hours, can take riders up to 100km on a flat surface.

UAE, regional launch in Q3

The bike was launched by the US at the MWC2024 in Barcelona.

“By integrating 5G connectivity and AI technology, we aim to redefine the riding experience, making it safer, more connected, and environmentally responsible whether on city streets, in suburban neighbourhoods or the challenging terrain of mountain trails. The 5G e-Bike represents a significant leap forward in electronic mobility, and we are excited about bringing this new technology to cities across the globe,” said Mike Narula, President and CEO of Orbic.

To ensure safety, Hugo Hernandez, senior vice-president of global product development at Orbic, told Khaleej Times that the bike owners can lock it also remotely if they forget to turn it off.

It will be launched in the US at the end of the second quarter and in the UAE, Middle East, Europe and other regions in the third quarter of this year.

In the Middle East, the company intends to sell it through telecom service providers as a bundle package as well as through retail partners.

Hernandez said the price has not yet been decided and will be revealed ahead of the launch.

