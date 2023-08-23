Chandrayaan-3 UAE Minister congratulates India, says 'historic day for human exploration'

The UAE's Public Prosecution shared two possible cases of assault and their legal repercussions
Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, has extended her heartfelt felicitations to India for becoming the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday – minutes after Chandrayaan-3 made the historic soft landing on the Moon – Al Amiri posted: “Congratulations @isro (Indian Space Research Organisation, on the successful moon landing #Chandrayaan_3.”
“Congratulations to our friends in India for becoming the fourth nation to successfully land on the moon, and the first nation to land on the South Pole of the moon. This is a historic day for human exploration,” she added.
India has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China, in landing a spacecraft on the Moon. India also is the first country to have reached the unexplored lunar south pole.
ALSO READ:
The UAE's Public Prosecution shared two possible cases of assault and their legal repercussions
The event will be hosted at Zabeel Park from Dec 2-3
They set up Dubai’s first jewellery shop, which has delivered custom-made jewellery to royals
Floods were reported in many parts of the country in the wake of heavy rains last week, causing damage to vehicles
They emphasise the need for international action to establish a clear path towards achieving regional peace
Wearables will find a lot of use in the healthcare system, especially in clinical trials
Dubai Ruler receives delegation of Emirati experts, researchers and professionals from Dewa's Research and Development Centre
Kicking off at the Museum of the Future, the DFF brings together futurists, foresight practitioners, thought leaders, and experts