UAE: Can a person deported from the country return?

You can participate in the promotion only if you have a local phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
Questions: My friend was deported from Dubai after he was engaged in a fight. Can he come back and work again in Dubai? If there is a ban on him, can it be removed?
Answer: Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that your friend was convicted in UAE for a crime committed by him and based on the criminal judgement issued by the relevant court in the UAE he may have served the imprisonment term mentioned in the criminal judgement and thereafter deported from the UAE. Therefore, the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 Regarding the Entry and Residence of Aliens are applicable.
An individual may be deported from the UAE if his or her activities in the UAE are a threat to society which may include reasons such as public interest, public security, public morals, or public health. This is in accordance with Article 15 (1) of the UAE Immigration Law, which states, “The Federal Attorney General or his authorised representative and the President or whomever he delegates may order the deportation of the alien even if he has a visa or residence permit, if such deportation is required by the public interest, public security, public morals, or public health, or if he has no apparent means of living.”
Further, any individual may be deported due to an order issued by a relevant court in the UAE which has jurisdiction to determine the matter or on the order of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security. An individual who is deported from the UAE may re-enter UAE upon obtaining permission from the President of the State. This is in accordance with Article 18(1) of the UAE Immigration Law, which states, “The Alien who has previously been deported may not return to the State without the permission of the President.”
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
ALSO READ:
You can participate in the promotion only if you have a local phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
The journey spanned almost 34.5km, during which the Dubai royal traversed several peaks, passing by gushing rivers and flowing waterfalls
One of Dubai Municipality’s key projects, Bloom Market aims to provide access to fresh products directly from the source
Sheikh Mohamed accompanied Fumio Kishida to inspect the guard of honour and witness the national anthems of both countries
The actor accompanied by her husband visited Dubai Ice Rink among other tourist hotspots
The initiative aims at encouraging young individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle
13-member group, aged between 9 and 37, will compete at the World Championship of Performing Arts
Cooperation between the two nations has expanded far beyond traditional areas such as energy and economy, to include a wide range of fields such as climate change, education, science and technology, outer space, and defence