Burj Khalifa structural engineer Bill Baker on the groundbreaking systems that safeguard the building

Reynolds number wind tunnel test to evaluate the aerodynamic performance of the model

When the Burj Khalifa officially opened its doors to the world on January 4, 2010, it wasn’t just the tallest structure on the planet — it was a bold declaration of human ambition. For Dubai, this record-breaking building served as the crown jewel in its extraordinary transformation, from a desert port to a thriving global metropolis in less than two decades.

From its breathtaking views at the top to the lives it houses within its residences, offices, and hotels, the Burj Khalifa has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of Dubai’s everyday life, becoming a defining cornerstone of the nation’s identity. As the iconic skyscraper celebrates its 15th anniversary on January 4, this feat remains a career-defining milestone for countless people, including Bill Baker, the structural mastermind behind the building.

“We were pushing the boundaries of what was structurally possible. The idea was never to just create the tallest building in the world but to ensure it was efficient, sustainable, and adaptable to the environment,” recalls Baker, the principal structural engineer on the project.

"Imagine if the original design worked at 518 metres — we might have stopped there. But the need for refinement allowed us to grow by 310 metres, a height equivalent to the Eiffel Tower,” says Bill Baker

Baker’s own journey into the realm of engineering seemed almost predestined. Growing up in a small American town, he discovered his calling after taking a high school aptitude test. “I went home and asked my mother, ‘What’s an engineer?’” Coincidentally, both of his late grandfathers had been structural engineers. “Maybe it’s genetic,” he chuckles.

After a brief stint with an oil company, he found his true passion in structural engineering, a journey that led him to Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), a firm renowned for its work on iconic tall buildings like the John Hancock Centre, Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) and the Burj Khalifa.

Bill Baker inspects the model during wind tunnel tests, designed to simulate environmental conditions and structural resilience

By the time Baker joined SOM, the firm had already set a legacy in skyscraper design, holding the record for the world’s tallest building for decades. “I worked with people who had worked on those tall towers. Eventually, I became a partner and continued that tradition,” he adds.

The Burj Khalifa’s story began in 2003 when Emaar Properties, led by Mohamed Alabbar, approached SOM with an audacious vision: to create the tallest building in the world. Reflecting on his initial reaction, Baker says, “I already had several ideas on how to do the world’s tallest buildings. So, when they approached us, I thought, ‘Yes, we can do this.’”

Initially designed to be 518 metres tall, the project underwent significant refinements, eventually reaching a height of 828 metres. “The height increase wasn’t planned at the outset,” he explains. “As we refined the design for wind dynamics, we realised we could go taller while reducing wind forces and costs.”

An architectural overview of the Burj Khalifa’s section plan

Taming the wind: A critical challenge

One of the most fascinating challenges Baker faced was managing the wind’s impact on the structure. “In tall buildings, wind behaviour is critical,” he adds. “When wind passes an object, it creates vortices that can cause the building to sway.” Through rigorous wind tunnel tests and reshaping the tower’s design, the team minimised these effects.

“We added setbacks and varied the building’s shape. Imagine if the original design worked at 518 metres — we might have stopped there. But the need for refinement allowed us to grow by 310 metres, a height equivalent to the Eiffel Tower,” says Baker.

This meticulous attention to wind dynamics ensured the Burj Khalifa is a “very quiet building” compared to others of its size. “It moves much less than many buildings that are half as tall,” Baker remarks with pride.

A scale model of the Burj Khalifa, as part of the early design phase

A new structural system

At the heart of the Burj Khalifa’s engineering success was also its innovative structural system: the buttressed core. “The core is an irregular hexagon, torsionally stiff like an axle. But to go taller, it needed to be buttressed,” Baker explains. The three wings of the Y-shaped tower act as stabilisers, resisting wind forces collaboratively. “It’s like a Gothic cathedral, where buttresses provide structural support.”

This groundbreaking system, developed specifically for the Burj Khalifa, has since influenced other tall building designs. “It was the first time something like this was done, and it worked remarkably well,” Baker says. “It’s hard to make something simple, but simplicity is where the success lies.”

The Y-shaped design, with three wings and six sides, also minimises sun exposure, enhancing energy efficiency. “Only one-sixth of the building is in the sun at any given time, making it an incredibly energy-efficient skin,” he added.

Roots in sustainability

Decades before sustainability became mainstream, the Burj Khalifa was designed with features like fresh water harvesting from air conditioning systems and leveraging its microclimate at higher altitudes. “The tower’s design harvests the equivalent of 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools of fresh water annually,” Baker added. “Even at 160 stories high, it’s pleasant — it’s a different climate with less dust and clearer air.”

The structure of Burj Khalifa rests on a mat supported by 194 concrete piles, each 45 metres deep. Despite its colossal weight, the building settled by just 50 millimetres — the width of two thumbs. “That’s tiny for a building of this size,” Baker points out. “It’s a result of precise engineering and understanding the soil’s nature.”

Dubai’s sandy landscape posed its own challenges, but beneath the sand lay calci-siltite, a type of soft rock. “It’s naturally cemented together, providing a stable base. We designed the foundations to distribute the load across a large area, ensuring minimal settlement.”

An aerial view of the Burj Khalifa’s base

A feat of collaboration

For Baker, the Burj Khalifa’s success was a result of seamless collaboration between Emaar, SOM, and a global team of contractors and consultants. “Everyone knew this was world-class, and they brought their A-game,” he says. “The contractors — Samsung, BESIX, and Arabtec — worked like a symphony, with each partner excelling in their role.”

This camaraderie also extended beyond the construction site, as the team navigated seasons and challenges in a city rapidly evolving into a global hub. “A lot of it was just the great camaraderie,” he recalls. “We worked like dogs, but it was fun. After long hours, we’d enjoy incredible meals, sometimes during Ramadan, with the most delicious feasts after dark.” Looking back, Baker adds, “It was a different Dubai back then. Sheikh Zayed Road had only a handful of tall buildings, and even areas like the Marina were sparsely built. Now, it’s a completely transformed landscape.” The model in a wind tunnel test setup The Burj Effect: a legacy beyond height Fifteen years later, the Burj Khalifa has transcended its status as the tallest building in the world to become a global cultural icon. “It’s in the same category as the Eiffel Tower,” says Baker. “It has taken on symbolic and cultural significance far beyond its construction. Because of the Burj Khalifa, people around the world know more about Dubai. It inspired optimism and ambition." This optimism is also reflected in the phenomenon Baker refers to as “the Burj Effect”. The tower has significantly increased the value of surrounding real estate, with properties boasting views of the Burj Khalifa fetching premium prices. “Emaar created immense value, not just with the tower but with the entire surrounding area, from the lagoon to the fountains,” says Baker. “It tells the world: ‘Anything is possible.’” Future-ready and timeless When asked whether the Burj Khalifa remains relevant in today’s rapidly evolving architectural landscape, Baker says, “I’d still be proud to build it today.” Advances in materials, like stronger concrete with less embodied carbon, might enhance its efficiency, but the fundamental design remains timeless. “The physics of the building hasn’t changed. It was ahead of its time then and continues to be so now.” The engineer also highlighted Emaar’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the building’s operations. “Emaar has a sophisticated feedback loop, constantly learning and making the building more efficient. They take excellent care of it, ensuring it remains a prime example of innovation.” Fifteen years on, the Burj Khalifa stands tall not only as a feat of engineering but as a symbol of what humanity can achieve with big, bold dreams. For Baker and his team, the true reward lies not in accolades, but in the millions of people who visit, photograph, and admire this marvel every day. “Skyscrapers are a vote of optimism,” he says. “They’re built by people with vision and ambition, supported by a culture that embraces progress. The Burj Khalifa has inspired millions, created countless jobs, and brought happiness to people around the world.” ALSO READ: Living in Dubai's Burj Khalifa: Residents reveal intense New Year’s Eve preparations Dubai: Tourists wait over 15 hours to witness Burj Khalifa’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks After Burj Khalifa: How did the tallest building in the world change Dubai?