Burj Khalifa NYE 2024 fireworks: Ultimate guide to Dubai's world-famous show

It's a show hundreds and thousands of people from around the world are waiting for every New Year's Eve. Millions tune into the live-stream, but for many in the UAE, the Burj Khalifa fireworks show is a spectacle best enjoyed face to face — regardless of the crowds, the road closures, and the challenge of being on your feet for long hours.

To those who have been lucky enough to catch the show live: It's all worth it. It's so unforgettable that many do the same thing, brave the same huge crowd year after year.

Ringing in the new year right in front of the world's tallest building is a bucket-list experience you've got to do at least once — especially if you live in the country.

If you have decided that this is the year you are going to do it, it's best to be prepared. From getting there to leaving on shuttle buses and taking the Metro, here's the ultimate guide to watching the Burj Khalifa NYE fireworks show.

There are four ways to watch the dazzling display at the best viewing spots:

Secure a spot at the designated public viewing areas (No charges involved, but you'll need unlimited patience). Buy a ticket to the celebration at Burj Park. Book a seat at a restaurant or a cafe with views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain. Book a room at a hotel in the area.

Here, we list the things you have to remember for each of these four ways:

1. Watch from a public viewing area; free of charge

There are designated public viewing areas around Downtown Dubai. Entry to these areas is free of charge.

Since it's free, expect huge crowds of people flocking to these spots. Access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

This means you'll have to be there as early as possible, hold your spot, and wait all the way until midnight (or even longer).

Public viewing areas open at 5pm. Bringing food and non-alcoholic drinks is allowed.

Do you need badges or wristbands? No. No tickets are also required.

2. Celebrate at Burj Park; tickets at Dh580 per adult

This is one of the best spots to watch the iconic firework display. Entry tickets come with voucher for food and drinks in the area. Here are the prices:

Adult ticket: Dh580 (comes with Dh60 food-and-drinks voucher)

Kids' ticket: Dh370 (5 to 12 years old; comes with Dh30 food-and-drinks voucher)

Kids under 5: Free

Tickets can be purchased online on https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/emaar-new-years-eve.

Do you need badges? Yes. Remember that aside from the tickets, badges are also required to enter Burj Park. You can pick up the badge from:

Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall or Dubai Marina Mall

Weekdays, 2pm to 10pm; weekends, 10am to 10pm

December 26 to 30

No badge collection on December 31.

Your badge will be colour-coded to match lamp-post flags in Downtown Dubai. Follow the flags that match your badge colour to get to Burj Park.

3. Dine at a restaurant or cafe; prices depend on the outlet

Several restaurants and cafes — from fine-dining outlets to burger chains and pastry shops — skirt the area surrounding Burj Khalifa, including those at Dubai Mall. And these places always whip up a special menu for New Year's Eve.

Expect prices to be way above what they usually charge, but you can be assured of a spot that could give you a good view of the fireworks. If you already have a place in mind, enquire about their NYE offers as early as possible since these slots get filled up quickly.

Do you need badges? Yes. Once you've made a restaurant reservation, you will be provided badges and wristbands — which are required to go through security checkpoints and access restricted sites near the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain during NYE.

These badges should be collected by 10pm on December 30. After that, no collection or validation can be done. Lost badges cannot be replaced.

4. Book a room at a hotel in Downtown

A number of hotels offer panoramic views of the iconic building, so if you're lucky enough to get a reservation, it's one of the best ways to watch the fireworks since you will be able to avoid the crowds.

However, most — if not all — of these rooms usually get booked out months before NYE. Among the hotels in the area are Armani Hotel and Westminster Dubai Mall. Expect to pay at least five times more than the usual rates, considering the demand at this time of the year.

Do you need badges? Yes. Hotel guests who may not have a view of the fireworks from the balcony can easily walk to the viewing areas — but badges are required. Take note that these badges are limited to your hotel and cannot be used to access other paid or reserved venues.

How to get there

Once you've decided how you're going to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks, it's time to plan how you're going to get there.