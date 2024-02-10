Breezy weather, lower temperatures: Check out Dubai's top camping spots

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai's current weather, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius, offers a golden opportunity to explore the beauty of the desert through camping adventures.

Whether it's the majestic dunes of Al Lahbab, the tranquil surroundings of Al Awir, the lakeside retreat in Al Qudra, or the secluded charm of the Half Desert, the options are diverse, and the experience promises to be nothing short of magical. So, grab your camping gear and embrace the outdoors for a memorable desert adventure.

Al Lahbab's dunes

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Al Lahbab, renowned for its stunning dunes is a hot spot for camping enthusiasts. The golden landscapes and clear open sky provide a stunning backdrop for campers, creating an unforgettable setting for an overnight stay under the stars.

Al Awir desert

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Nestled in the Dubai desert, Al Awir stands is a hidden gem that offers the raw beauty of rugged terrain. This location has become a haven for campers seeking a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

In the evenings Al Awir transforms into a tranquil landscape painted in warm colours. One of Al Awir's distinctive features is the cool breeze that sweeps across the desert, providing a refreshing contrast to the warmth of the day.

Al Qudra's lakeside camping

Photo: File

Al Qudra's lakeside camping sites is as a perfect haven for those seeking a unique camping experience near water. The serene lakes against the backdrop of the expansive desert create an ideal setting for the camping adventure to a whole new level. Campers can enjoy strolls along the lakeshore, savoring the cool breeze that carries with it the gentle mist from the water.

As the day transitions into night, the lakeside camping experience becomes magical. The reflection of the starlit sky on the calm waters creates a celestial reflection, casting a dreamlike glow across the campsite.

Half Desert

Photo: X

Tucked away as a hidden treasure, the Half Desert is like a secret garden for campers, offering a quieter and more private camping adventure. Not as famous as some other spots, it's a place where you can escape the crowds and enjoy a peaceful time in nature.

Beneath the starry night sky over the Half Desert, one can see a beautiful sky full of stars unobstructed by the glow of city lights. This makes it a perfect place to gaze at the stars and feel connected to the vastness of space.

Do’s and don’ts

Before embarking on a camping adventure in Dubai's deserts, it's crucial to adhere to a few key dos and don'ts to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Always check the current and forecasted weather conditions

Inform a friend or family member about your camping plans

Carry an ample supply of water

Avoid littering and dispose of waste responsibly

Always adhere to safety guidelines and campsite regulations

What to carry

When packing for camping, essentials include a suitable tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping mat for a comfortable night's sleep. Dress appropriately with varying temperature conditions in mind, including warm layers for cooler evenings. Carry non-perishable food items and cooking equipment if preparing meals during your camping adventure.

