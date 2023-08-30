Bradford Learning Global student achieves remarkable success; tops Middle East in US CMA exam
Hien Dao became the Middle East's top scorer in the US CMA Exam by scoring 470/500
Bradford Learning Global, a leading training institution in the UAE, has announced a remarkable achievement by one of its dedicated students Hien Dao hailing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The top achiever has secured the top position in the Middle East for the US Certified Management Accountant (CMA) exam, a globally recognised accreditation offered by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), USA.
Dao's exceptional accomplishment is evident in her impressive score of 470 out of 500 (470/500), a testament to her dedication and hard work. Her achievement not only demonstrates her personal commitment but also reflects the high standard of education provided by Bradford Learning Global. Elated with the results, Dao said: "I am overjoyed to announce that I have successfully cleared both segments of the CMA exams. I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering support and invaluable guidance extended to me by my esteemed teachers and mentors, whose dedication has been instrumental in my achievement. The distinguished and highly valuable CMA course at Bradford Learning Global has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in propelling me to attain this prestigious rank."
One of the most notable aspects of Dao's journey is her choice of learning environment. Despite residing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, she chose to pursue her studies with Bradford Learning Global through online classes. This choice highlights the platform's effectiveness in delivering quality education to students.
Dao's achievement was also featured on the IMA Middle East and Africa page, garnering recognition and appreciation from professionals and fellow students alike. Mansoor Ahamed, country manager at Bradford Learning Global, said: "We are immensely proud of Hien Dao's accomplishment and her dedication to excellence. Her success is an inspiration to all our students, and it reaffirms our commitment to providing top-tier education to learners worldwide."
Serving as a Gold Approved learning partner of ACCA in the UAE, Silver Course provider of IMA, and an approved partner of Hock International, Bradford Learning Global offers a comprehensive range of structured courses. The institution specialises in providing professional accountancy courses, including CMA, ACCA, CPA, diploma in IFRS, Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and more. One of most distinguishing features of the platform is its meticulously designed class format, which ensures that students receive personalised attention.
The US CMA exam, known for its rigorous testing of expertise in financial management and strategic business analysis, is conducted worldwide by the Institute of Management Accountants, USA. Dao's accomplishment adds to the prestige of this qualification and exemplifies her mastery in the field. The achiever's success story is a perfect example of the platform's effectiveness and its ability to empower students to reach their full potential.