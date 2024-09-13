Blackstone considers selling visa firm VFS Global

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 8:51 AM

Blackstone is considering options including a sale of its majority stake in visa application outsourcing and technology services firm VFS Global after receiving interest from prospective investors, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

A potential transaction could value VFS at about $7 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone and VFS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Alternative asset manager Blackstone bought a majority stake in VFS Global from EQT AB in October 2021, with EQT retaining a minority position.

Blackstone has held preliminary discussions with advisers to evaluate a full or partial stake sale in VFS, and one of the options could include bringing in a minority investor to help raise cash and boost growth, the Bloomberg report said.

Considerations are at an early stage and Blackstone may still decide against pursuing a deal, the report said.