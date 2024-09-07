'Biking during sunrise over golden dunes': Why Dubai is among top 10 best cities for cycling

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 9:06 AM

Dubai is increasingly becoming cycling-friendly and gaining momentum as a top destination for cyclists, residents say.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Stewart Howison, Founder and Race Director of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, shared how the emirate has evolved as one of the best cities for cycling in a short span of time. He witnessed first-hand the advancements the city has made for cyclists.

"Having lived in Dubai for 16 years, I have seen, and been a part of, the massive developments that the city we call home has done for us cyclists. Nowhere in the world has a sport evolved and been embraced to the extent that Dubai has. We have dedicated cycle tracks that take us from the hustle and bustle of Dubai city to the most tranquil and remote parts of the desert, all on dedicated cycle tracks,” noted Howison.

"I would rate Dubai in the top 10. Considering what has been achieved in such a short time, and comparing it to older, more established cities. Looking at future plans from the Dubai government and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), there is much more to come,” he added.

Stewart Howison. Photo: Supplied

Howison also shared his personal favourite cycling track, saying: "My go-to cycle track is Al Qudra Cycle Track. I make use of it at least every weekend, and often on weekday mornings before work. Joining the hundreds, if not thousands, of riders who frequent the 200km facility in the pristine desert, passing through the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, witnessing the sunrise over the golden dunes, and spotting the wildlife — tell me, what is a better way to start the day?"

Howison, owner of Revolution Cycles Dubai and Cycle Safe Dubai, acknowledged that there will always be improvements that cyclists desire. "There will always be things we would love to see as cyclists in Dubai. No matter how good we have it, we will always look for more — it’s human nature. One improvement would be better infrastructure for using bikes as a form of commuting safely to and from work and between communities. This is already happening on Hessa Street. My personal dream is to see Al Qudra linked to the Meydan Track, and I hear this is also in the plans."

Connectivity between tracks

German expat Wolfi Hohmann, owner and CEO of Wolfi’s, who has been resident of Dubai for the last 22 years, likewise shared his thoughts on the city’s cycling infrastructure.

"As far as sports cycling is concerned, there is hardly any city in the world that can compete with Dubai," Hohmann stated, adding: “My favourite cycling track is Meydan because it is so close to where I live. The Al Qudra Cycling Track is also fantastic."

He expressed enthusiasm about the improvements being made, underscoring: "The connectivity between the tracks will be a great experience for us. The Dubai government and relevant authorities are doing an excellent job in further enhancing the facilities for cycling enthusiasts."

‘One of the finest places to ride’

Anurag Chaturvedi, CEO of Andersen Tax Limited, also shared his insights on Dubai's cycling scene.

"Dubai is one of the finest places to ride across the Middle East and boasts some fantastic cycling tracks covering the desert as well as many residential and scenic areas. Over the last decade, there has been a steep increase in new tracks around the city, and year on year, it is getting better. We are inching closer to sustainable transport, and new announcements will add another 90km to the cycling tracks by 2026,” he noted.

Anurag Chaturvedi. Photo: Supplied

When discussing the safety and quality of cycling in Dubai, Chaturvedi said: "Dubai ranks as one of the top cities in the world for safety, both for cyclists and racing enthusiasts, as the roads are mostly safe. I have participated in various races around the city and would certainly rate Dubai within the top 10."

He also shared his personal favourites. "My favourite tracks are Nad Al Sheba for weekly rides and Al Qudra Cycling Track for weekend rides, where you can cover over 80km across loops. The best time to ride is at sunrise because the views and the feeling of the morning breeze are unparalleled — though the sunsets are just as beautiful."