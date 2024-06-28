Urging travellers to be extra careful, the UAE ministry listed some dos and don'ts
On Friday, June 28, Dubai resident Muzaffar Habib rushed to a mosque in the Zabeel area around 1:20pm from his nearby work site to pray the special Jum’uah congregational prayers. The worker had a small scarf covering his head as he knew he would only find a spot out in the sun.
He was very thankful for the new UAE directive that capped the length of Friday sermon at 10 minutes. “The khutbah (sermon) was only for seven minutes,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times after the prayers. “It was a big relief for people like me who often have to rush from our workplaces to get to the mosque. It has become unbearable to stand under the sun in this heat. I feel like this year’s summer is hotter than usual.”
On Thursday, UAE authorities asked imams across the country to cap their Friday sermon and prayer at 10 minutes, until October. The directive came after temperatures in the country crossed 50 degrees.
Jordanian expat Mohammed Ali attended the prayers in a mosque in Jumeirah and said he was surprised that the khutbah was short. “I had not heard the news and I was surprised when the khutbah got over very quickly,” he said. “But I heard those sitting next to me discussing it. I think it is a great comfort for people in this heat and a really good decision by the UAE government. It shows the authorities here are always thinking of the people.”
Ali, who prayed inside the mosque, said that when he got out, he could see several people including delivery riders who had completed their prayers in the heat. “It was so hot just to walk from the mosque to my car, I can only imagine how hard it must be to sit in the hot sun and listen to the khutbah and then pray.”
Usually sermons last 10-20 minutes and are followed by a two-unit congregational prayer. Many worshippers have to offer the prayer in courtyards in the hot sun as mosques get filled up quickly.
Twelve-year-old Aydin Gayaz, who prayed at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab mosque, noted that the sermon was short. “I prayed inside the mosque,” he said. “And I noticed that the khutbah was shorter than usual. The imam also recited short surahs. The entire sermon and prayer was over in 10 minutes.”
On Fridays, it is a common sight to see large crowds of worshippers praying outside mosques in several parts of the country. The General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said the 10-minute cap is in line with Islamic practices to protect community health.
Pakistani expat Basha Khan said he was very thankful for the short sermon as he often has to pray in the heat. “I prayed at a mosque in DIFC and the khutbah and prayer was very short,” he said. “Last week, it was so difficult because I had to stand under the sun and I got a bad headache. This week, I was worried the same thing would happen but I was very thankful for the short prayers.”
