'Best of human beings': UAE President, Vice-President share uplifting messages on Prophet’s birthday

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 6:14 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 9:28 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has shared a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Taking to X, he wrote, "The anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him) provides an opportunity to reflect on his universal message of mercy, justice, and service to humanity. As we strive to uphold this legacy, we pray to God Almighty for peace and harmony to flourish around the world."

Dubai's Ruler also congratulated the Muslim world on the occasion, and shared an uplifting message with UAE residents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, began by saying: "The anniversary of the birth of the best of human beings comes upon us. His birth illuminated the east and west of the earth. The light he brought illuminated the hearts of humanity and our hearts. His biography and approach illuminated the path for us and his nation until the Day of Judgement."

"On the anniversary of the birth of our Prophet, we renew our love for him... and we renew our obedience to him... and we renew the values ​​of mercy and goodness that he brought to the worlds... and we congratulate the Islamic nation on this fragrant anniversary... and we pray for him today and every day, equal to the number of the creation of our Lord... the weight of his throne... and the ink of his words... Amen."

Sheikh Mohammed also shared a touching video along with the message that showcased the Prophet's homecountry, Saudi Arabia.

Dubai has announced Friday, September 29, as a public holiday to mark the occasion for both public and private sectors, making it a three-day weekend for residents.

Sharjah has announced Thursday, September 28 as a public holiday, making it a 4-day weekend for government employees.

