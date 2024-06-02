E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Beehives, fish-filled lakes: Dubai home gardens where fruits, vegetables are grown win Dh100,000

There were 109 participants that took part in this year's competition

by

Sahim Salim
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 11:47 AM

Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 11:53 AM

Three Dubai residents collectively won Dh100,000 for their stunningly green home gardens where fruits, vegetables and plants of all kinds were grown.

The residents were the top three winners of the Dubai Municipality’s ‘Best Homegrown Produce Competition’ that encouraged residents to grow agricultural products and crops at home.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Sultana Osman Yousef Suleiman won Dh50,000 for her garden in Jumeirah’s District 1. She cultivated multiple fruits and vegetables using aeroponic systems, where plants’ roots hang suspended in the air — eliminating the need to plant them in soil — and nutrients are delivered in the form of a fine mist.


Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Her garden also has an advanced system for cooling greenhouses, a water treatment and recycling system, as well as bacteria to improve the quality of irrigation water. Her garden also features a drying system for agricultural products and distinctive a distillation system for aromatic plants.

Dr Sultana Osman Yousef Suleiman
Dr Sultana Osman Yousef Suleiman

Naeema Mohammed Al Amiri's garden in Al Garhoud bagged Dh30,000. The innovative use of an aquaponic system and abundance of plant species made this garden a top pick for the panellists. It features a lake that several fish call home.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Water from this body is filled with nutrients and can be used as plant fertilisers. An advanced underground irrigation system effectively minimises water wastage and evaporation. The garden features beehives, which play a crucial role in pollinating plants and producing honey.

Jamal Abdullah Almuheiri won Dh20,000 for his green space that produces a wide range of fruits and vegetables. His garden stands out for its cultivation of Azolla, a feed source for poultry and livestock.

By using a gravity-powered hydroponic system, Almheiri can produce high-quality dried produce, while also conserving energy.

Announced in March this year, the contest saw 109 participants

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

ALSO READ:

Sahim Salim

More news from UAE