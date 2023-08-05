Barbie releasing soon: Tickets nearly sold out, UAE residents share their excitement for iconic feminist film

A Dubai resident shares that having the doll in her childhood made her believe that she 'could truly be anything'

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 3:17 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 3:21 PM

Excitement for the movie Barbie is palpable as ardent moviegoers have already booked early tickets ahead of the film release across the UAE on August 10. The movie was previously slated for an August 31 screening.

Checking online on Saturday, Khaleej Times has learnt Vox Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates (MoE), Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall, and Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills have registered almost full capacity for prime time showings on Thursday, August 10.

Only a handful of seats are left for the 7.15pm and 10pm screenings at Theatre, MoE; while the best seats for Standard screens at MoE Vox Cinemas are almost all taken for the 8pm and 10pm schedule. Standard seats for the 8pm screening the following day, Friday (August 11), are selling fast, with only front row seats remaining.

Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall and Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall have also registered strong early bookings for their 7.30pm, 8.15pm and 8.20pm movie screenings.

Age restrictions

The movie, directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig based on the popular doll that first appeared in 1959, has secured the approval of the UAE Media Council but no person under 15 years old will be admitted in the cinemas, according to cinema websites.

Pink wave

The iconic doll has been around for more than six decades and the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles has grossed more than $800 million at the global box office since July 20.

The movie cuts across generations. Feminism, tapping inner childhood, nostalgia, promoting women empowerment, and staying true to oneself are the elements that endear the global audience to the movie.

Dubai resident Gurjot Kaur Oberoi, 23, told Khaleej Times on Saturday: “I’m super excited to watch Barbie on the big screen. It feels like I’m healing my inner child.”

She shared: “In my childhood, I had this Barbie set which came with pink heels, a lipstick and hair accessories. It was my absolute favourite, and made me feel like I could truly be anything. It is almost like that doll from my childhood is coming to life!”

“Barbie has always had such a huge impact on me. I remember studying 10 times harder after I watched ‘Barbie: Princess Charm School’. I’m guessing this movie will have a similar impact on me now that I’m in my adulthood,” she added.

Pink outfits for the day

Barbie superfans have also planned their OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) when they watch the movie.

Emirati Ebtisam Al-Beiti, who is also a published children’s book author, earlier told Khaleej Times that she will be digging out her pink attire and pink shoes from her wardrobe.

She added: “I'm really looking forward to watching the Barbie movie! As a child, some of my earliest experiences of female empowerment were linked with Barbie's many wonderful career and hobby options. My sisters and I built a Barbie empire acquiring her yacht, home, cars, and everything in between.”

“Barbie sends an important message to little girls that they can aspire to be anything they want.

"She could be an astronaut or a vet and still live a fun life skiing with lots of friends; have a beautiful house and own wonderful clothes. I can't wait to enjoy a fun time out and watch our childhood memories come to life! I will definitely be one of the first people to watch Barbie on the big screen.”

