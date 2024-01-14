Art for Gaza aid: How Emirati sisters dress homes, support Palestinian cause

Artwork designed by Palestinian artist Magda Hindia exclusively for Dress My Room.

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 4:28 PM

Dress My Room, an Emirati interior design company has found a unique way to support the Palestinian cause amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. UAE businesses are finding innovative ways to help the people of Gaza, where the devastating war has claimed over 21,000 lives.

The interior design studio started by two Emirati sisters, Hamda Al Abbar and Hend Al Abbar, collaborated with a talented Palestinian artist Magda Hindia. Dress My Room will furnish homes in the UAE and donate sales proceeds from Magda's artworks towards the 'Tarahum for Gaza' initiative.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Supporting Gaza

For Dress My Room, supporting Gaza and its people is not just an afterthought. Along with Magda Hindia, they have created an exclusive collection of art pieces that not only enhance the aesthetics of living spaces but also contribute directly to the betterment of the lives of Palestinians.

Artwork designed by Palestinian artist Magda Hindia exclusively for Dress My Room.

Tale of two sisters

Behind Dress My Room are the two dynamic sisters, Hamda and Hind Al Abbar. Interior designer Hind embarked on her journey fuelled by a passion for creating beautiful spaces. However, she soon realised that managing both the creative and business aspects single-handedly was daunting. Hamda joined forces, armed with her operations, client relations, and marketing expertise. Together, these sisters formed a formidable team, each bringing their unique skills and backgrounds to the table.

Their shared commitment to social responsibility and desire to support the Palestinian cause led them to collaborate with Magda Hindia. The fusion of Hind's design skills, Hamda's business acumen, and Magda's artistic talent have resulted in a powerful partnership that transforms living spaces and contributes to a greater cause.

Rise of quick fix

In 2020, amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dress My Room introduced a service called Quick Fix, which quickly gained popularity. “People stayed in town for the summer, didn’t travel and stayed home. So, they started looking around their homes, and everybody wanted the change,” Hamda explained.

Initially intended as a limited-time offer, the summer campaign became a permanent service due to overwhelming demand. Quick Fix offers efficient on-site transformations within three days, ensuring quality without compromising customer satisfaction.

“Yes, it’s quick, but we don’t sacrifice the quality,” the co-founder of Dress My Room added.

ALSO READ: