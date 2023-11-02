Apple users alert: UAE issues warning against phishing campaign

The traffic on the affected road was temporarily stopped to ensure the safety of motorists during the cleanup
The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning against a phishing campaign and fake text messages claiming to be from Apple support.
According to a warning from the authority on X, the phishing campaign is conducted using short SMS messages that claim that the victim's Apple account is closed or suspended.
These messages may even request a review of the phone number linked to the account.
The scammers steal personal data by urging victims to click on a link provided in the message and fill out their user credentials.
The authority has asked residents to avoid responding to these messages or clicking on such links.
Here are some ways residents can prevent falling victim to such scams:
