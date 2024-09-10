Anonymous reports, peer support: How UAE schools tackle bullying

He was praised for his quick action, responsibility and courage
Schools in the UAE follow a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying, ensuring that all incidents are taken seriously. Along with anonymous reporting options, the schools also have peer mentoring programmes and anti-bullying policies that are reviewed each academic year to keep up with national and international developments.
School heads said their institutions have a structured reporting policy for bullying, allowing easy reporting of any concerns to the Central Safeguarding Team, the Child Protection Unit, or other relevant authorities.
Janet Foley, Executive Vice Principal, GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah said: “The school has implemented a referral and self-referral system that allows individuals to report bullying anonymously if they prefer.”
He said the system is accessible via a QR code placed around the school. “The QR code directs the user to a secure online form managed by school counsellors where they can fill details of the incident. Once a report is made, the school immediately addresses the situation involving the necessary parties, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the students involved,” he added.
The school handles bullying with a student-centric approach. “This is enhanced by the involvement of our teen Mental Health First Aiders (tMHFA) and Anti-Bullying Student Committee in the secondary school, and our Wellbeing Champions in the primary school. When incidents of bullying are reported or identified, trained senior students and staff work together to address the situation swiftly and effectively.”
Student Leadership Teams are trained to identify bullying behaviour, provide immediate support to their peers, and help de-escalate situations by offering a listening ear.
“Training is available to staff, as well as parents. Students are also made aware of their support networks within the school during their first weeks of school to ensure they know who they can go to should they need support at any time,” added Foley.
Certain schools in the UAE have also adopted evidence-based international anti-bullying programmes, the effectiveness of which has been proven scientifically.
Ashley Eaton, Pastoral Assistant Head, Jumeira Baccalaureate School, Dubai, said, “We implement the KiVa Anti-Bullying Programme, a research-and evidence-based initiative developed by the University of Turku, Finland. This programme takes a proactive approach by educating our entire school community on bullying prevention. KiVa lessons are integrated across all grades, with a comprehensive policy ingrained in our school systems.”
Eaton stressed when a bullying case is reported, KiVa provides a structured procedure for staff to thoroughly investigate the situation and implement consequences in line with the school’s behaviour policy. “We communicate with parents and offer support to students through our pastoral and counselling teams. Our students’ well-being is at the core of everything we do here and we believe the KiVa Anti-Bullying Programme effectively supports this.”
Principals of several Dubai schools explained that the ‘Designated Safeguarding Lead’ (DSL), or teams responsible for child protection issues in the school play a critical role.
Gareth Cooper, Assistant Principal and Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL), GEMS Al Barsha National School, said: “The DSL also keeps records of concerns, actions taken, and any key communication shared internally or with external agencies, as well as continually raising awareness of the importance of child protection and well-being.”
Headteachers emphasised that by fostering an environment where students, teachers, and parents understand what bullying and its harmful effects look like, schools can create a proactive culture of prevention.
Some of the signs may include increased anxiety, depression, mood swings, and in extreme cases, even unexplained injuries, torn clothes, or damaged belongings, along with social withdrawals.
"Therefore, awareness initiatives such as Anti-Bullying Week, Safer Internet Week, and the introduction of anti-bullying student leaders in the school help to spread the important message against bullying," added Cooper.
Principals also pointed out that disciplinary action for bullying incidents are enforced in a fair, consistent, and reasonable manner, considering special educational needs, disabilities, and the specific needs of vulnerable students.
“Fixed-term exclusions are considered for more severe and persistent cases of bullying, and the school decides whether it is necessary to involve any other agencies to ensure the long-term emotional well-being of young people involved,” added Cooper.
Some schools have peer mentoring programmes where older students support younger ones in handling social challenges like bullying.
Additionally, parents are not only kept informed but are also actively engaged in the process, with schools frequently liaising with them.
Melanie Moses, Designated Safeguarding Lead, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, said: “This collaborative approach ensures parents are not just bystanders but active participants in creating a safe and supportive environment for their children. Schools may also offer workshops to help parents recognise the signs of bullying and equip them with strategies to support their children. Our procedures are aligned with the broader GEMS Education policies and ADEK Student Protection Policy, which emphasise creating a safe and supportive environment for all students.”
