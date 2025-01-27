American Hospital Dubai showcases future-ready healthcare at Arab Health 2025

Visitors to Arab Health 2025 can travel to the newest healthcare horizons at the hospital’s stand to experience how integration of AI, precision medicine, and human expertise is shaping healthier tomorrows

American Hospital Dubai showcases the future of medical innovation and patient care at its cutting-edge experiential platform, Advancing Excellence, at Arab Health 2025, being held at the World Trade Centre, Dubai, from January 27-30.

The hospital’s state-of-the-art interactive platform offers visitors a deeply immersive look at the American Hospital Dubai’s integration of world-class medical care with next-generation technology to set new benchmarks in patient care, innovation, and accessibility.

Every element of the Advancing Excellence experience is designed for active engagement, enabling visitors to absorb the information and knowledge with a heightened awareness. The open, circular design modules promote inclusivity, creating an inviting space where visitors feel welcomed and encouraged to participate in a journey of awareness. The platform helps visitors understand the hospital’s passion and speed in embracing emerging trends such as hyper-personalised healthcare and AI’s growing contributions to medical technology.

The Advancing Excellence platform epitomises American Hospital’s future-ready medical care, driven by evidence-based medicine, research-led insights and demonstrable care outcomes. Its six immersive touchpoints take visitors on an absorbing journey through its pioneering healthcare landscape:

* Global Health Initiative Showcase: It’s a testament to American Hospital’s role as a global leader, highlighting its international partnerships and commitment to bringing world-class healthcare to the UAE and beyond.

* Mayo Clinic Partnership Announcement: This element explains the landmark collaboration of American Hospital with Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s most renowned medical institutions, to offer next-generation treatments.

* The Longevity Vault: A futuristic wellness concept, it integrates AI and preventive medicine to help patients optimise health and longevity.

* AlAela Card Exhibit: Tailored for Emirati families, this exclusive healthcare initiative ensures seamless, personalised access to premium medical services, reinforcing American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to the local community.

* Executive Lounge Feature: An AI-powered showcase, a digital avatar takes guests on a curated walkthrough of American Hospital Dubai’s executive clinic, exclusively designed for VIP clients with peerless services and solutions.

The Advancing Excellence platform reflects American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to its leadership role in advancing healthcare through the synergy of world-class medical expertise, groundbreaking technology, and the human touch. It reaffirms the hospital’s industry-leading position and role in enhancing the region’s medical tourism efforts and showcases American Hospital Dubai’s vision of a future with personalised healthcare as its defining principle. The Advancing Excellence platform fuses state-of-the-art technology with human-centric design to deliver an intuitive and encompassing experience.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: “We are excited to bring our state-of-the-art Advanced Excellence experience to Arab Health 2025 visitors. American Hospital Dubai has enjoyed a long, rewarding association with Arab Health over the years, and we are proud to be a part of its breakthrough contributions to the global healthcare industry. The Advanced Excellence experience is testimony to American Hospital Dubai’s continual commitment to deliver the best healthcare through our round-the-clock watch on advancing technology and integrating it with the best human expertise. Every facet of Advanced Excellence reveals how we achieve our core purpose of delivering patient-centric care through this uncompromising discipline.”

Arab Health 2025 marks another milestone for American Hospital Dubai and the broader healthcare industry, celebrating groundbreaking advancements that redefine the patient experience and help set new medical excellence benchmarks.