Ajman Police impound vehicles, issue fines for violating National Day traffic, celebratory rules

Ajman Police seized a number of vehicles for reckless driving and misconduct during the 53rd UAE National Day celebrations, the authority announced on Tuesday.

These violations were committed during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations on Ajman Beach Road.

The vehicles were impounded, and the drivers were detained and referred to the respective police stations.

The authority also issued fines against violators for breaking celebratory rules, which include driving in a manner that endangered the public, causing noise disturbances, making significant modifications to the vehicle engine, violating vehicle decoration rules, and engaging in inappropriate behaviours during this time.

These also included use of spray tools by drivers and passengers and standing out of the vehicle's sunroof and windows.

The authority urged vehicle drivers and celebrants to adhere to rules and traffic laws, warning that it would be vigilant and take action against anyone who violates these.

Earlier, the UAE announced 14 rules for motorists and residents to adhere to during the long weekend.

The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.