AI designs, global inflation: UAE wedding planners say couples’ budgets have gone up by 20%

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 7:48 AM

The UAE has become a coveted dream wedding destination, attracting an increasing number of couples who opt to exchange their vows in lavish ceremonies here.

Stefine Heller, a wedding planner from Jam Weddings and Events, said she has noticed a 20 per cent increase in wedding budgets over the last two years.

"Lots of clients now send us these fairytale AI designs for their wedding. There are new technologies for wedding planning; these designers are not always producible because of the high cost. We did something similar to an AI-generated image for a wedding setup, which was quite nice. Of course, these elaborate ceiling decors would increase the wedding cost," Heller said.

'AI wedding designs' describes the application of artificial intelligence to produce highly customised wedding ideas. Extensive and creative components are often used in these designs, like custom lighting, ceiling decorations, and unconventional thematic settings beyond conventional wedding decor.

Another wedding planner said AI's growing influence significantly shapes overall trends. Kunal Rupani, spokesman for The Big Night, a wedding planning firm, said, "It has paved the way for larger scale decor themes and elements and overall designs which have raised wedding budgets. Aside from this, we see technology integrating more within the decor to create seamless design outputs."

Social media and technological advancements have also revolutionised client expectations. "The need for intricate settings and AI-integrated decor is driven by modern couples' desire for unique and customised experiences."

The recent Ambani wedding in India has captured global attention. It is estimated to have cost Dh2.2 billion, making it one of the most expensive weddings ever. With A-listers jetting into the country from around the world in Rolls-Royces and emerald jewellery setting a vibrant tone, the wedding dominated headlines worldwide.

Rupani commented, “This wedding (Ambani) was done on an international level. It has had many heads turning globally. It surely set a standard going forward from which planners locally and internationally will take inspiration."

"We foresee an even larger influx of destination weddings and social events," Rupani predicted. "With the rapid growth of the UAE, the country is growing to be the number one destination for events, and we do not see that slowing down. You really cannot get better than the UAE for any dream event!"

Inflation, cultural influences

Rupani also pointed out global inflation as the main cause of the escalating wedding expenses in Dubai. "Everything from venue rentals to floral arrangements is affected," Rupani said. This pattern reflects the forces of the global economy on luxury markets across the globe.

"The prices of pretty much everything around us increase due to global inflation, which by default impacts the wedding industry," Rupani pointed out. "This includes venues, food costs, florals, and every other aspect required for a wedding."

Beyond economic factors, Dubai's advantageous location is a major influence on wedding expenses. "Dubai's accessibility to global entertainment and its proximity to neighbouring cities like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah provide couples with unparalleled options," said Rupani. This geographic benefit amplifies Dubai's attraction as a wedding location.

"With the UAE being so conveniently located globally, many factors influence wedding costs," he added. "We can find artists from all around the world to provide entertainment, which would elevate the event's vanity factor. In addition to hosting events in Dubai, clients can also visit nearby locations like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, as these cities also offer a plethora of activities."