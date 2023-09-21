Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI's new strategy and corporate identity

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 10:15 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 10:48 PM

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), on Thursday approved Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) new strategy and corporate identity.

The move, aimed at raising the organisation’s ability to keep pace with the latest industry and technology shifts and raise its competitiveness in an evolving environment, is aligned with DMI’s long-term blueprint for development.

Covering all sectors of the company, including print, radio, TV and digital platforms, DMI’s new strategy and corporate identity supports Dubai’s plan to further consolidate its status as a regional media and business hub.

During the meeting of Dubai Media Council chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, held on Thursday at DMI’s News Centre in Dubai Media City, Sheikh Ahmed said DMI’s strategic development is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise Dubai’s media industry competitiveness to a level that is commensurate with its status as a global economic hub and Arab media capital. “This vision has fostered a series of initiatives and projects that have transformed regional media and raised Dubai’s global media stature,” he added.

“Under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, our objective is to foster a progressive media environment that not only gains the trust of the audience but also contributes substantially to the nation’s sustainable development journey. In devising DMI’s new strategy, we have placed the highest importance on nurturing young, highly competent national leaders who can steer new initiatives and lay the foundations for growth and transformation. We seek to make DMI one of the Arab world’s leading media companies,” Sheikh Ahmed stated.

He further said DMI would be granted all the support necessary to accomplish its objectives. “We will meticulously oversee the realisation of our objectives, assessing performance and monitoring progress towards meeting the specific goals laid out in our strategic action plan. We deeply appreciate the commitment shown by Dubai’s media pioneers, whose contributions have helped our media institutions set high benchmarks of excellence,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and board members Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, Malek Sultan Al Malek; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam; HYounes Al Nasser; and Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Council.

Al Marri affirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting DMI in the realisation of its strategy, stating: “The Dubai Media Council is steadfast in executing the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, empowering DMI to fulfill its mission. We are working closely with DMI to ensure the successful execution of the strategy within the stipulated timeframe.”

She further said that under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, DMC forged partnerships with stakeholders from across the industry to develop a comprehensive media strategy for the emirate. This encompasses highly targeted performance indicators for media institutions. These concerted efforts aim to bolster the competitiveness of media institutions at local, regional, and global levels, she noted.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla noted that the new strategy will be executed through a comprehensive plan encompassing all sectors of DMI. Nurturing national talent and equipping them with the skills needed to achieve global benchmarks of excellence continues to be one of the primary focuses of the organisation. He also announced that Emirati and Arab media personalities will contribute to DMI’s efforts to enhance the profile of its channels and develop programming that reflects its new corporate identity. He stressed DMI’s commitment to operating on strong corporate foundations, developing the organisation into a leading brand and expanding its audience base.

He also said that the new strategy will place a strong emphasis on strengthening Dubai TV’s local brand profile through the Sama Dubai channel. Additionally, Dubai TV will continue to showcase Dubai’s achievements to the world and raise its stature as a global economic hub through creative content.

The newly outlined strategy integrates a multitude of programmes and initiatives, which are synergistically aligned with Dubai’s status as a global media hub. The strategy seeks to develop competitive and internationally benchmarked media services that advance commercial goals while preserving local cultural values. Ultimately, the new DMI strategy seeks to guide the organisation’s transformation into a revenue-generating entity that contributes to the emirate’s GDP and the growth of its vital sectors.

DMI will announce details of its new strategy at the 21st Arab Media Forum set to commence on 26th September.