Abu Dhabi's SeaWorld named world's largest indoor marine-life theme park

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 5:52 PM

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has been awarded the SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the largest indoor marine life theme park in the world.

Spanning more than 183,000sqm and spread across five indoor levels, the facility is also the region’s first marine life theme park. There are eight immersive realms, including Abu Dhabi Ocean, One Ocean, MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and Polar Ocean, divided into the Arctic and Antarctica realms.

The certificate was presented to Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group CEO of Miral, and the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi leadership.

SeaWorld Yas Island bags Guinness World Records

“This prestigious achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience, coupled with an interactive educational aspect enabling guests to learn more about marine life in a fun and entertaining setting that engages all ages,” SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi general manager, Thomas Kaferle, said.

The marine life theme park is also the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare.

With an incredible variety of aquatic life, more than 15 interactive experiences, and thrilling rides, in addition to animal experiences and presentations, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers a wealth of educational opportunities, allowing guests to gain insights from the park’s experts about mesmerising marine life. Additionally, guests can enjoy more than 20 live characters and performances, along with more than 10 up-close encounters with animals.

The park is also home to one of the world’s largest multi-species marine life aquariums.

ALSO READ: