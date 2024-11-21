Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir named best cultural project in MENA and UAE for 2024

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. KT Photos: Neeraj Murali

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has been awarded the Best Cultural Project Across MENA 2024. It has also earned the award for Best Cultural Project in the UAE, celebrating its architectural excellence, cultural importance, and positive contribution to society.

The MEED Project Awards, regarded as the gold standard in the MENA region since 2007, celebrate the best in engineering, innovation, and sustainability.

The awards had received over 40 nominees representing groundbreaking projects across the region.

Engineering, innovation, and sustainability

Categories for the award range from education and energy to cultural and transport projects, showcasing the diversity and excellence of MENA’s project landscape.

Speaking from India upon learning of the award, Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, emphasised the significance of the recognition.

“These awards highlight not only the technical and architectural excellence of the BAPS Hindu Mandir but also the spirit of unity and harmony that inspired its creation. This dream became a reality thanks to the loving generosity of President Sheikh Mohamed and the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj who has tirelessly promoted love and inclusivity in the UAE, the Middle East and across the world.

“BAPS have constructed over 1600 temples globally, but the intricacies and unique features of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi are iconic and historic, and we are proud to say the UAE is its home.”

Judged on criteria such as engineering and design, technological innovation, project impact, and sustainability, the temple stood out for its meticulous craftsmanship, innovative approach, and dedication to fostering peace.

The temple's construction

The BAPS Hindu Mandir was inaugurated on February 14, 2024. The project's advancement was closely overseen by the leadership of both India and the UAE, with several ministers visiting the site regularly to provide support to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. Among them, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi. The temple, built in accordance with ancient Hindu shilpa shastras, incorporates over 30,000 intricately carved stone pieces, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of India. It showcases key moments from Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as stories from Hindu scriptures and historical narratives, blended with Arabic symbols. Additionally, it highlights 250 value-based tales from various ancient civilizations, including Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian traditions.