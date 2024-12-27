Fri, Dec 27, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 26, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Abu Dhabi to introduce new licence plates for commercial motorcycles from 2025

Owners are urged to replace their plates upon expiry of ownership, or upon replacing the plate or changing its number

Published: Fri 27 Dec 2024, 11:04 AM

Updated: Fri 27 Dec 2024, 11:30 AM

A new category of commercial motorcycle plates will be introduced in Abu Dhabi starting January 1, 2025, the integrated transport centre (AD Mobility) said on Friday.

Yellow plates will be for commercial bicycles, while red plates will remain for individual bicycles.

Owners must replace their bicycle plates upon expiry of ownership, or upon replacing the plate or changing its number, AD Mobility added. This initiative aims to enhance the organization of transportation and road safety in Abu Dhabi.

