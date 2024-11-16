Abu Dhabi to host Global Interfaith Forum next week

Palestinian children collect aid food at Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP file

The Sixth Forum of the Global Network of Religions for Children (GNRC) will take place next week – from November 19-21, in Abu Dhabi.

Convened by Arigatou International and hosted by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC), the Forum will focus the attention of religious communities and key actors on finding urgent and lasting solutions to the unprecedented challenges faced by children around the world.

Millions of children are experiencing hunger, abuse and violence at historically unprecedented levels. Compounded by the effects of armed conflict, poverty and climate change. One in four children are at risk of life-threatening malnutrition while one in six children, globally, are growing up in conflict zones. A report released by the UN last month, also indicates an alarming increase in violence against minors as millions of children worldwide face physical, sexual, and psychological violence both online and offline.

The GNRC, an initiative of Arigatou International, is the world's largest interfaith network of individuals and organisations dedicated to securing the rights and well-being of children. The GNRC Sixth Forum, titled: The Child is Calling: Interfaith Cooperation to Build a Hopeful World for Children, will seek to centre the voices and rights of children while aiming to unite a diverse range of stakeholders to take action for a safe, secure, and sustainable world for children.

"Despite the bleakness in the world around us, our belief in the power of faith, unity and hope is firm. By working hand in hand, through dialogue and prayer, we can forge a safe, secure, and sustainable world for all children," Rev. Keishi Miyamoto, President of Arigatou International and Convenor of the GNRC, said.

With its strong focus on enhancing intergenerational dialogue and interfaith cooperation, the Forum will curate in-depth discussion sessions and interactive panels involving world faith leaders, senior representatives from UN agencies and various governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental organizations, youth, children, changemakers and other relevant stakeholders. Participants will take stock of the progress made since the GNRC Fifth Forum in 2017 and make concrete pledges to transform a world in crisis into one that is safe, secure, and sustainable.

A child looks on as people mourn Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. Photo: Reuters file

Abu Dhabi was chosen as the host city for the Forum due to the UAE's role as a global hub for tolerance and peaceful coexistence. The decision also reflects the UAE's commitment to promoting values of tolerance, understanding, and its leadership in advancing international cooperation, conflict resolution, and global Peace and security.

Day one of the Forum will explore issues around building a safe world for children and cover issues such as The dignity of the child in the digital world; the vital role of families and collaborative communities; and Pathways to building resilience and strengthening mental health in the face of global shocks, emerging crises,And pandemics. Discussions on day two will centre on building a secure world, and will tackle the root causes Of conflicts, xenophobia, hate crimes, and extremism; stakeholder participation in building resilience to conflict; the impact of conflict on children; and building a peaceful and inclusive world for, and with, children.

"With the greatest tragedy in recent memory involving children unfolding in multiple locations around the world, there could not be a more fitting theme or a more appropriate place for the world's religious and secular leaders to congregate catalyze action to "never again" allow the senseless killing of children we are witnessing today,", said Kul Gautam, Chairman of the Sixth Forum International Organising Committee.

"Today, more than at any other time, faith communities and governments around the world must work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children. Our aim is to stimulate dialogue with faith leaders and children and underscore the vital role of families, governments, multi-lateral and international organizations, and the broader community in safeguarding children. We are working on a program that will not only generate concrete ideas to restore hope and build a better and safer world for children and our communities but also ensure those ideas are put into action immediately after the Forum" said Dana Humaid, President, Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities.