Abu Dhabi to hold Zayed Charity Run with prize pool of Dh1.5 million

Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi is set to hold the 23rd Zayed Charity Run on November 23 at Erth Abu Dhabi. A surge was seen in registrations, reaching nearly 9,000 participants from various age groups, announced Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Committee.

The race begins at 7am with a 10km race for People of Determination, followed by the 10km professional race at 7.05am, and additional categories throughout the morning. Winners will be celebrated at an awards ceremony at 9am.

The total prize pool stands at Dh1.5 million, and proceeds will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to empower people with multiple sclerosis through awareness, support, and efforts to find a cure.

The committee has urged participants to finalise their registration before the official list is published.

Parking and shuttle services will be provided at Wahat Al Karama from 4 to 5.30am and at Zayed Sports City from 4am to 6.30am. Roads will close to vehicles at 6am.

Race packets will be distributed from Tuesday to Friday at Erth Abu Dhabi from 5pm to 10pm. Participants should verify their personal details and race distances upon collection. Proxy pickup is allowed with a valid ID.

The Higher Organising Committee for the 23rd Zayed Charity Run has confirmed that all preparations are complete for the run, which is set to take place, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.