Abu Dhabi to fully cover death-related fees, repatriation for all residents

All residents in Abu Dhabi will now be able to get full support when a family member dies in the emirate, it was announced on Thursday. All fees involved in death-related transactions — from the issuance of a certificate to embalming and repatriation of remains — will be fully covered under the initiative.

Simplifying death-related procedures for families, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has expanded its Sanadkom initiative to include all residents in the emirate. Previously, it was available only to UAE nationals.

Sanadkom provides all necessary assistance to families when a loved one dies: From obtaining a death certificate to arranging the burial, and if needed, preparing the deceased for travel.

During such a difficult time, residents won't have to worry about costs.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an will bear all fees related to issuing the death certificate, ambulance transportation, embalming, and repatriating the deceased.

How Sanadkom works

The initiative aims to simplify and facilitate procedures for the deceased’s family. Here's what to expect:

Following the issuance of a death notice, the Sanadkom team reaches out to bereaved families offering their condolences.

The team will send a text message, outlining the initiative’s services.

A representative will be assigned to assist the family with all the procedures they have to complete.

Residents won't have to visit any government entity. They will be able to complete the procedures directly at the Abu Dhabi healthcare facility where their loved one died.

The doctor-in-charge will help with the necessary procedures, including the completion of the report and obtaining permits that may be required on behalf of the deceased's family, following their consent.

Sanadkom's centralised platform connects seven government entities, easing the entire process. These include the DoH; the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC); the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD); Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF); the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha); the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC).

Her Excellency Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of the Customer Experience and Relation Sector at DoH, said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, the department remains committed to enhancing and ensuring the delivery of exceptional and unique services to all members of the community.