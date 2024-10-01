E-Paper

Abu Dhabi suspends construction of major Yas Island project due to violations

The project will remain on hold until corrective measures are implemented

by

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 8:08 PM

Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM

A major construction project on Yas Island has been suspended by Abu Dhabi authorities. The project was temporarily halted due to repeated violations of environmental standards, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) said in a social media post.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


This decision comes after thorough inspections and public concerns over increased water pollution, including higher turbidity and significant changes in water quality.

The project will remain on hold until all corrective measures are implemented to meet strict environmental compliance, EAD confirmed.

Authorities in the emirate shut down establishments if they pose risk to public health. Recently, two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety laws.

Web Desk

