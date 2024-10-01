Abu Dhabi suspends construction of major Yas Island project due to violations

The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
A major construction project on Yas Island has been suspended by Abu Dhabi authorities. The project was temporarily halted due to repeated violations of environmental standards, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) said in a social media post.
This decision comes after thorough inspections and public concerns over increased water pollution, including higher turbidity and significant changes in water quality.
The project will remain on hold until all corrective measures are implemented to meet strict environmental compliance, EAD confirmed.
Authorities in the emirate shut down establishments if they pose risk to public health. Recently, two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety laws.
