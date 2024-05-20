Abu Dhabi: Supermarket shut down for selling 'live poultry' along with preserved food

Photo: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority/Instagram

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 8:23 PM Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 8:42 PM

A supermarket in Abu Dhabi was shut down, after an administrative closure decision was issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

Located in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, “High Quality Foodstuff Trading - One Person Company LLC”, was closed due to live poultry being sold in a storeroom inside the supermarket with preserved food items.

This affects food safety and the health of consumers, the authority explained in a post on X.

The facility holding commercial license No. (CN-4660027), was penalised for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant to it, as well as its danger to public health.

