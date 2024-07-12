Abu Dhabi street named after Indian-origin doctor serving UAE since 1967

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024

A street in Abu Dhabi has been named after Dr George Matthew, an 84-year-old UAE citizen with Indian roots, who has contributed significantly to the emirate's healthcare sector for nearly six decades.

Dr Matthew, who arrived in the UAE as a 26-year-old youngster in 1967, much before the UAE’s unification, has witnessed the transformation of the country’s medical landscape and played a key role in shaping the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. He was also the first doctor to work in a government hospital in Al Ain.

Recognising his pioneering contributions, the road near Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Al Mafraq area has been named George Matthew Street. This gesture comes as part of the ‘Honouring UAE’s Visionaries: Commemorative Streets’ project by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), a move to show appreciation for individuals who have made an impact on the nation’s development.

When Dr Mathew moved to the country, there were no roads or proper medical facilities.

"The infrastructure was still evolving at that time. Inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed, the father of the nation, I dedicated myself to helping the people. I am deeply grateful that my efforts have been recognised," he said.

But the UAE was not his first choice — he was planning to move to the US. However, he was persuaded by a missionary friend’s description of Al Ain’s beauty. His application for a position as Al Ain’s first government doctor was successful, leading to the opening of the first clinic with Sheikh Zayed’s blessing.

Starting his service as a general practitioner, Dr Matthew — affectionately called ‘Matyous’ by the locals — held several top posts, including becoming medical director of the Al Ain region in 1972 and health authority consultant in 2001.

President Sheikh Mohamed with Dr Matthew during an award ceremony

Meeting Sheikh Zayed

Hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, Dr Matthew graduated from Trivandrum Medical College. He moved to the UAE with his wife Valsa after their marriage. Their daughter, Maryam (Priya), works in the government sector.

Dr Matthew’s memories run parallel to the UAE’s history, from his first encounter with Sheikh Zayed to treating injuries in makeshift conditions. He recalled one unforgettable instance from 1969.

“One night, a local resident attending the Majlis in Al Ain was injured. I treated him with the materials I had in a temporary setup, and he was healed. He shared this experience with Sheikh Zayed. After checking his injury, Sheikh Zayed said: ‘He is a good doctor’, and his words gave me great inspiration.”

With Sheikh Zayed’s support, Dr Matthew went to England to learn the management of tropical diseases and later to Harvard for specialised studies in hospital management. Known for his dedication and expertise, Dr Matthew has been a valuable source of medical knowledge for the Al Ain community and played a vital role in educating and training healthcare workers.

He served the royal family, including the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region.