Abu Dhabi shuts restaurant over food safety violations

An eatery in Abu Dhabi was ordered shut for "endangering public health", the authorities said on Friday,

Located on Hamdan St, Spicy Restaurant Tamil Nadu was found to have violated food safety regulations. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority recently issued a decision ordering its administrative closure.

Authorities in the emirate have zero tolerance on offences that put residents' health and safety at risk. Inspections are regularly conducted across the emirate to ensure establishments' compliance with the safety standards.

In 2024, a number of dining outlets and eateries in the emirate were closed down for failing to comply with the emirate's regulations.